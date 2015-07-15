Topics

You'll love this 3D superhero wall art

By Graphic design  

Need to pimp your walls? This 3D superhero wall art could just do the trick.

3D superhero wall art

Damien Sawyer fell in love with the minimalist style of flat design

Paper art is a great way to bring new ideas to life, with brands such as Adidas showcasing the creative method through campaigns. Damien Sawyer is a designer and illustrator who has been designing for print for more than 10 years but more recently, he's turned his hand to paper art – creating 3D superhero wall art.

Be inspired by these beautiful examples of paper art

"I used flat design for a set of Christmas cards last year and became addicted to the minimalist style. I have a love for colour and toys, which I guess made the superhero or comic book connection obvious," he explains. "So I set about creating illustrations of my favourite characters that could be enjoyed all year round.

"I soon discovered that with a little manipulation, the simple layered designs could be cut and folded from coloured card to create 3D versions that mirrored the same design style. Using the illustrations as a template I hand cut and glue the individual components to make the 3D characters." See the entire range over on Sawyer's website.

3D superhero wall art

3D superhero wall art

3D superhero wall art

Liked this? Read these!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles