You'll love this 3D superhero wall art

Paper art is a great way to bring new ideas to life, with brands such as Adidas showcasing the creative method through campaigns. Damien Sawyer is a designer and illustrator who has been designing for print for more than 10 years but more recently, he's turned his hand to paper art – creating 3D superhero wall art.

"I used flat design for a set of Christmas cards last year and became addicted to the minimalist style. I have a love for colour and toys, which I guess made the superhero or comic book connection obvious," he explains. "So I set about creating illustrations of my favourite characters that could be enjoyed all year round.

"I soon discovered that with a little manipulation, the simple layered designs could be cut and folded from coloured card to create 3D versions that mirrored the same design style. Using the illustrations as a template I hand cut and glue the individual components to make the 3D characters." See the entire range over on Sawyer's website.

