Superheroes join in on the 'selfie' craze

Has the selfie craze gone too far with these illustrations?

Named the word of the year in 2013, the selfie craze has reached epic proportions. But we're not quite sure what some of the greatest comic book artists would think of this latest project from Brazilian designer Butcher Billy, where superheroes take time out of saving the world to take a #selfie.

"We live in the age of the selfie," says Billy in explanation of his project. "A fast self-portrait, made with a smartphone’s camera and immediately distributed and inscribed into a network, is an instant visual communication of where we are, what we’re doing, who we think we are, and who we think is watching. Warhol would be so proud."

Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying the talent shown in these Marvel-ous illustrations. But is this a selfie too far? Let us know what you think in the comments...

See more #selfies over on Butcher Billy's Behance page.

What do you make of this series? Let us know in the comments box below!