These surreal superhero mash-ups will freak you out

Whichever way you turn, you can never really figure out the happenings in these illustrations

Everybody loves a superhero, whether it's gazing at the work of one of the greatest comic book artists or spotting them in some of the best designs in sci-fi movies, they've been a part of our pop culture for decades. However, we've never quite seen them like this before.

Madrid based designer Oscar Gutierrez likes to paint things a little bit differently. Taking the well-known aesthetics of some of our favourite superheroes such as Spider-Man and Superman, he then twists and turns them into a mélange of limbs, shapes and colours. Whichever way you look, you can never really figure them out.

Often encorporating typography and animals into his work, most of his work is inspired by American pop culture and it shows. We absolutely adore this series and we think you will too - even if it does freak you out a little bit first.

Find out more over on the Oscar Gutierrez website.

