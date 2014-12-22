This guide explains how to build your personal profile as a creative

There's no point in being brilliantly talented if no one knows your work exists. So Austin Kleon's second book Show Your Work! 10 Ways to Share your Creativity and Get Discovered is a short and concise guide written for artists who want to build an audience of genuine supporters and fans.

Broken into easy-to-follow steps, it promises to help any artist increase their visibility.

It's a short read for busy people

The book is a square approximately seven inches across and is a short read, written with a comical, sometimes sarcastic and always informal voice that makes the pages fly by.

I read the first half of it the morning after it arrived and finished it up the next day, about two hours to get through the 214 pages at my underwhelming reading pace.

About every other page presents illustrations, graphics or quotes presented in a DIY-zine, black and white aesthetic.

Fun graphics break things up

The book is broken down into 10 neat straightforward chapters, titled:

You don't have to be a genius.

Think process, not product.

Share something small every day.

Open up your cabinet of curiosities.

Tell good stories.

Teach what you know.

Don't turn into human spam.

Learn to take a punch.

Sell out.

Stick around.

Each chapter explains why and how to implement the strategies outlined by the chapter names.

The chapters that I learned the most from are the first three. They're the most motivating and encouraging and they seem to make the process of sharing your work much less daunting.

There's a DIY ethic and aesthetic to the book

In all, it's a good buy for any artist or designer that wants to grow their audience, both over the web and in real life.

The book is available to buy on Amazon here, plus there's a chance to win a free copy, signed by the author, by entering here. (The winner will be announced January 1, 2015.)

You can win a signed copy by entering the competition

Words: Will Gibbons

Will Gibbons is an American freelance industrial and concept designer. He helps entrepreneurs and businesses turn ideas into products and images to grow their business and sales. Check out his work on his Behance page.