2 days to get the all-new Computer Arts in print

Today we bring you the sixth of our series of exclusive sneak previews of the all-new Computer Arts, which hits newsstands on 4 April. Read more here.

Our sixth sample is from the new Designer Series of videos, which will be distributed with every issue. Starting with Form, a leading design studio gives exclusive insight into their work and techniques each month.

See below for a couple of grabs from the video, and a first glimpse of our brand new Computer Arts ident - which will run with all our exclusive video content.

Exclusive subscription offer!

Subscribe by Monday 18 March to guarantee you receive the redesign issue with one of these great deals:

UK readers: 3 issues for £5

US & Canadian readers: 3 issues for $10

Everyone else: Subscription offers here

You can also check out our special preview edition on Issuu.

Check back tomorrow for the next in our series of sneak peeks.