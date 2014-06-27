The 5 biggest logo designs of June 2014

As creatives, we constantly strive to reinterpret the world in new and visually exciting ways. Yet we can also be conservative and often have a knee-jerk reaction to something new.

So, on the day a new logo design is launched for a familiar brand, the first reactions are usually negative. Once some time has passed and the new design has been seen in action, though, it can be a different story. Here we take a look back at the month's biggest new designs and redesigns: with a bit of fresh perspective, what do you think of them now?

01. Superbowl

The team at the Superbowl decided to drop the 'L' and instead opt for 50

Set to take place in February 2016, the Superbowl is one of the world's most exciting sporting events. Since the fifth Superbowl, they've used Roman numerals to mark the event but for its 50th, they've decided to do something a little different. Losing the Roman numerals all together, the event will be known as Super Bowl 50, rather than Super Bowl L.

Previous Superbowl logos used Roman numerals

02. Feed the Children

The lower case 'i' in Children aims to make the brand speak out to you

After 35 years of campaigns and raising awareness, Feed the Children decided to have a complete rebrand across their entire company. Changed its vision and tagline from 'Providing hope and resources for those without life’s essentials' to 'No child goes to bed hungry,' the logos emphasis on 'FEED' and the lower letter 'i' in children aims to make the brand a more personable one.

The campaign has been rolled out across all of their social media channels

03. FlavourSplash

Do you think the new FlavourSplash logo design is more youthful?

Originally launched in 2005, FlavourSplash was quickly discontinued. The PepsiCo owned company has been given a new breath of life with this new logo design. FlavourSplash stated that it's 'a vibrant new look and cheeky tone of voice that is celebratory and youthful, helping the brand compete in both the water and soft drink markets.'

04. Children's Cancer Institute Australia

The new logo design aims to reinforce their success and unwavering determination

The Children's Cancer Institute is an independent Australian research centre that focuses solely on the finding cures of cancer in children. "In order to communicate this unwavering determination, we needed to 'open the lab door' and challenge the common stereotypes of scientific research while balancing the human attributes of the organisation," they explain.

"The new brand shows that success is cumulative. Success is a journey. And, most importantly, success is not a miracle. It is the result of some seriously amazing scientific research."

The old logo was far less colourful and positive compared to the new offering

05. Cambridge Design Partnership

A sleeker more inventive logo design to mimic the company's new brand ethos

"The existing business story 'Think differently' - although genuine - was almost a replica of Apple's 'Think Different', an irony that worked directly against communicating its truly innovative approach," the team at Cambridge Design Partnership explain.

"We redefined the brand story as 'Potential realised', precisely encapsulating the company's purpose and its ability, through innovation, to realise potential for its clients."

What do you think of these logo redesigns? Let us know in the comments box below!