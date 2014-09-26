Topics

7 paper art illustrations that pounce from the page

By () Illustration  

This range of paper art editorial illustrations show there's more to the art of magazine design than you might think.

Paper art editorial illustrations

This paper art will stop you in your tracks

We may live in an ever-increasing digital world but our love affair with paper art has by no means diminished. It can bring a hand-made aesthetic to almost anything and can incorporate the hands-on approach to the digital realm.

Estonian illustrator and designer Eiko Ojala creates the kind of paper art that will stop you in your tracks; it jumps from the page and perfectly execute the ideas of a magazine article.

These particular examples were created for the likes of Harvard Business Review, New York Times and The Washington Post. Take a look at the impeccable attention to detail and be sure to check out the rest of his paper art – we promise you won't be disappointed!

Paper art editorial illustrations

Paper art editorial illustrations

Paper art editorial illustrations

Paper art editorial illustrations

Paper art editorial illustrations

Paper art editorial illustrations

Have you seen any inspiring paper art recently? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles