7 paper art illustrations that pounce from the page

This paper art will stop you in your tracks

We may live in an ever-increasing digital world but our love affair with paper art has by no means diminished. It can bring a hand-made aesthetic to almost anything and can incorporate the hands-on approach to the digital realm.

Estonian illustrator and designer Eiko Ojala creates the kind of paper art that will stop you in your tracks; it jumps from the page and perfectly execute the ideas of a magazine article.

These particular examples were created for the likes of Harvard Business Review, New York Times and The Washington Post. Take a look at the impeccable attention to detail and be sure to check out the rest of his paper art – we promise you won't be disappointed!

Have you seen any inspiring paper art recently? Let us know in the comments box below!