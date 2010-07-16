Add depth to your vector illustrations

Owls are my favourite characters. They are capable of conveying such different, human-like expressions: some look pompous or humorous, while others can be cute or mysterious.
In this vector image, I've created a wise adult owl standing next to a young, silly chick in a misty background setting.
Vector tools can give you a lot of flexibility - you can change elements of an image faster than if you were using raster graphics software - and provide an effective way to add texture and depth of field to your work.
In this project I show you how to create a complex scene using simple methods. With the techniques covered here, you'll be able to add interesting effects to your own vector images.
Click here to download the support files (6.37MB)