Add depth to your vector illustrations

Owls are my favourite characters. They are capable of conveying such different, human-like expressions: some look pompous or humorous, while others can be cute or mysterious.

In this vector image, I've created a wise adult owl standing next to a young, silly chick in a misty background setting.

Vector tools can give you a lot of flexibility - you can change elements of an image faster than if you were using raster graphics software - and provide an effective way to add texture and depth of field to your work.

In this project I show you how to create a complex scene using simple methods. With the techniques covered here, you'll be able to add interesting effects to your own vector images.

Click here to download the support files (6.37MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free