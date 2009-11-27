Adding Texture to Web Projects.

One of the hardest things to master as a web designer is getting past the stark coldness presented by plain HTML.

Many projects require a warm or natural aesthetic that HTML alone just cannot portray. Often the best solution to this problem is to use a range of textures and patterns to create a natural and rugged appearance.

Luckily for us, CSS has a number of great ways to position background graphics, which can contain all kinds of natural patterns. In this tutorial we will use a number of different CSS rule variations to tell the browser how to handle the layering of multiple background textures that will not only add depth and dimension to our designs, but also a sense of warmth and authenticity. We will also take a look at using different positioning techniques to overlay elements on top of one another and enable changing content.

Click here to download the support files (318KB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free