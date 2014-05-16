Animals (and Muppets) in a surreal illustrative mash-up

Carter combines illustrative styles for a brilliant illustration project

Combining two or more illustrative styles for one project can often make the piece even more unique and imaginative than you thought possible. These brilliant illustrations from creative Jordan Carter give these realistic animal portraits some rather playful head gear.

"I really like obvious segregation and contrast that creates a weirdly harmonic image, which is sort of an overview of my style," Carter explains. "Most of my influences come from a blend of street art, printed works and weird humour, especially when it came to working on these illustrations I wanted them to be weirdly fantastical but not at the same time."

After only graduating back in 2012, Carter is already making his mark in the design world. We love the fun approach to this series - especially with the odd Muppet or two thrown in!

See more amazing work over on the Jordan Carter website.

