BCN:MCR - the best of Barcelona

If you’re in the Manchester area and haven’t yet paid a visit to BCN:MCR – a unique exhibition showcasing five of Barcelona’s best design agencies – then you’ve got until Thursday to get yourself over to the city’s 2022NQ venue.

Curated by freelance designer Dave Sedgwick, BCN:MCR brings together five of Barcelona’s most innovative studios: Hey Studio, Lo Siento, Mucho, Mayuscula Brands and Lamosca. As well as showcasing a selection of their favourite works, each studio also designed a specific letter of the exhibition title – with Sedgwick taking the sixth letter. You'll find a sample on display below...

BCN:MCR exhibition

Since the opening on Friday 22nd February, 2022NQ has welcomed nearly 1,000 people through its doors – not bad for a show put on by one person with no funds or budget.

“BCN:MCR is held over two rooms and features between 70-90 pieces of original and different work,” says Sedgwick. “Lamosca sent over a series of amazing posters created just for the show, and Mayuscula have featured some wonderful branding projects."

He continues: “I love Hey's letters. LoSiento sent me some brilliant pieces that are all on show and can be seen and touched, and Mucho created 25 unique posters just for this exhibition covering the years since they launched. Plus Lazerian – Liam Hopkins – created a one off special Gerald paper dog based on my work for the letter project. That got a lot of likes!”

BCN:MCR is open until Thursday 7th March – so you’ll need to be quick. 2022NQ is a licensed creative arts space at 20/22 Dale St, Northern Quarter, Manchester, M1 1EZ.

Lo Siento created this beautiful 'N'

Lamosca's letter 'B'

Mucho crafted the 'M'

Mayuscula Brands design for the letter 'R'

'C' by Hey Studio