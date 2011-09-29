Blanket magazine releases first print edition

We've been hearing about the 'death of print' for years, and evey week it seems yet another magazines closes its pages for good and goes digital only. But here's a reversal of the trend: an online publication taking its first steps into print.



Art director and editor-in-chief Bec Brown first launched the title as a downloadable PDF in 2006. The new print version fully exploits its tangible quality, featuring a Pantone Metallic cover illustrated by Daren Newman, a hand-embossed logo on the first page and thick, rich matte paper stock.

Blanket print magazine

"Some might see [launching a print magazine] as a crazy decision as I'm swimming against the digital stream," explains Brown. "While other print publications are exploring ways to adapt to digital, I'm researching printers and paper samples. But this was a direction I wanted to explore."

Inside the magazine you'll find commisioned illustrations from Lizzy Stewart and Paul X. Johnson, typography by Kris Sowersby, a profile of poster designer Jason Munn and a feature exploring the use of craft skills, such as embroidery, by contemporary artists.

Blanket print magazine

With a limited edition print run of 500 and a handwritten issue number inside every cover, Brown hopes the magazine will be treated by readers as a treasured keepsake. She also has a few words of wisdom for any designers keen to take a forray into the world of independent publishing.

"Start with some basic questions, such as who your target audience is, your point of difference, how often you will publish, and who will contribute," she advises. "It requires hard work but it's worth it. It gives you the opportunity to work with talented people and be creatively challenged and inspired along the way."

You can purchase a copy of Blanket magazine from their website.