Bold typography and linocut brings Constantine's poems to life

Bold typography and gorgeous colours bring these words to life

Creating an editorial design for any kind of respected wordsmith is a huge task. With better book design happening all the time, editorial design is at the peak of the industry. One such wonderful example, is this project from Greek designer Thomas Kiourtsis.

"Constantine Cavafy is one of the most important Greek poets, hides deep sadness and evidence of strong internal struggle in his poems," he explains. "I chose the engraving on linoleum because I was making something very unpretentious - just like his poems - with strong contrasts while quite modern."

Using bright constrasting colours and bold typography allows for Constantine's word to really come through the pages. "The colours used are in conflict of the language in the poems, which also influenced my choice of fonts," reflects Kiourtsis. Have a look for yourself at the photos below.

