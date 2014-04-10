Classic album covers seen from the other side

Do the reverse album artworks look like you had imagined?

There's some pretty incredible album artwork out there, with some of the best album covers are great examples of inspiring photography, graphic design and beautiful typography. But while you'll probably recognise most of these classic album covers, have you ever thought what they might look like from the other side?

Flickr user Harvezt has uploaded a series of images that depict famous album artworks from the reverse side. Featuring the likes of David Bowie, Nirvana, Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen, the artworks offer up an entirely new perspective when it comes to these iconic images we all know and love.

Continuing to work on a number of albums, Harvezt uploads new alternative album covers regularly. A brilliantly, creative project that we can't get enough of here at Creative Bloq. Do they look like you had imagined? Let us know!

