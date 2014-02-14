Topics

Classic videogames reimagined as cheesy romance novels

By () Graphic design  

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Shutterstock has brilliantly reimagined classic videogames as cheesy romance novels.

Your favourite video game characters reimagined in a way you'd never imagine

Romance novel covers often consist of a woman with flowing hair, desperately clutching the arms of a shirtless, muscular man. You'd never think to apply these aesthetics to your favourite video game characters but that's just what the people at Shutterstock have decided to do.

They explain: "We dreamt up titles and taglines based on some of our most loved 8-bit heroes (from a lovelorn Link to an enviously green Luigi), then sent them over to illustrator Echo Chernik, along with access to the Shutterstock collection and free reign to paint over and adapt our images in any way she could envision."

The series is incredibly creative and showcases our favourite characters in ways we could never imagine. Look out for the little details in each and every one - the attention to detail is brilliant.

