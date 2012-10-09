Competition: win Booq laptop bags, worth £119.99 each!

The Booq Mamba Shift laptop backpack (£119.99) is a great place to stow your stuff when you're out and about. Designed to fit 13-inch to 17-inch Mac laptops or 15-inch to 16.4-inch PCs, it's roomy and flexible enough to fit in all your accessories and documents too - and it even comes with an elasticated iPhone pocket to keep it snug and secure.

Naturally, the Booq Mamba Shift is generously padded to protect your laptop from life's hard knocks with a water-repellent 1680 denier ballistic nylon exterior and a 420D ripstop polyester lining. The Mamba Shift features high quality YKK zips, carries a 5-year warranty.

The stylish, roomy Booq Mamba Shift laptop backpack

For extra security, the Booq Mamba Shift also includes a unique Terralinq ID number, making it more likely that it'll find its way back to you should you accidentally leave it behind in the pub.

3 chances to win

One lucky Booq bag winner will be chosen each day on Thursday 11 October, Friday 12 October and Monday 15 October. To enter, go to twitter.com/computerarts and watch out for the competition question we'll post each day.