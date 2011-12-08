Computer Arts Collection launches

With 224 pages every eight weeks, CA Collection is your essential guide to the core topics of graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising, and the perfect addition to any studio bookshelf.

It's packed with plenty to inspire you throughout the year, but this is much more than a glossy coffee table book - there's also invaluable insight and analysis from your peers to help your own client briefs run more smoothly.

You can view a 16-page digital sampler of CA Collection issue one on Issuu.

Here are the key sections:

Spread from Folio section in CA Collection issue one

FOLIO

Our carefully curated selection of inspiring, boundary-pushing graphic design from around the world, including Schaffter Sahli, Deutsche & Japaner, Department International, Felix Pfffli, HelloMe, Tsto, BCMH and Ritxi Ostriz.

Spread from Micro Trends section in issue one

TREND REPORT

Stay ahead of the curve with our in-depth guide to the aesthetics that will shape graphic design, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by experienced trend forecasting agency FranklinTill. The report explores why you should embrace failure as part of your creative process, and outlines seven key aesthetics that should be influencing your studio's moodboards over the coming year.

Spread from Industry Focus in issue one (complete with fluoro Pantone)

INDUSTRY FOCUS

How your studio can survive and thrive in the global downturn [illustrated throughout by Jeffrey Bowman], including opinion and analysis from three leading industry figures: Nat Hunter on how to get more bang from fewer client bucks; D&AD's Rhiannon James on why it's crucial to diversify; and Seymourpowell's Dick Powell on how to make an impact in design in 2012.

Introduction to issue one's Studio Project, by Planning Unit

STUDIO PROJECT

Gain an unprecedented insight into how your peers tackle a brief. In a special 48-page section, we follow London studio Planning Unit through every stage of the creation process of SPECIES, a 16-page photographic book about endangered animals, produced exclusively for CA Collection.

Spread from Process section in issue one

PROCESS

Deep behind the scenes of the past year's best graphic design projects, by the world's leading studios - including Turner Duckworth for Diet Coke, Studio8 for HarperCollins, Spin for London Design Museum, Cue for Jack Daniel's, La Boca for Fox Searchlight and SEA for GF Smith.

Icon interview from issue one: 24 hours with Angus Hyland

ICON INTERVIEW

Brioche, limericks and trilby hats: up close and personal with Pentagram partner Angus Hyland.

Spread from Global Design feature in issue one, focussing on London

GLOBAL DESIGN

our nine-page guide to the world's top design cities - London, New York and Paris - including a fold-out map [illustrated by Marc Aspinall] of the best creative haunts, as picked by the designers who live and work there.

Spread from Future Proof in issue one (Paul Solomons on Adobe DPS)

FUTURE PROOF

Four leading designers share their advice for developing your digital publishing and app design skills, including British GQ's creative director Paul Solomons on Adobe DPS, Bonnier's Sam Syed on the Mag+ platform, and ustwo's Neil McFarland and James Lee on designing apps.

Spread from issue one's Talent Directory section

TALENT DIRECTORY

Whether you're looking to commission, collaborate with or just get in touch with any of the world-class talent featured within the issue, all the essential info is here.

