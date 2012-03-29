Computer Arts Collection Volume 1 Part 3: Illustration

Computer Arts Collection is a new annual series of six in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 224 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.



Vol 1 Part 3 (Illustration) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by Vault49, in which the iconic New York studio reveals how it created a limited-edition double-sided poster, free with every issue of Computer Arts Collection - including video diaries of the studio at work (available for secure download).



It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in illustration, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading trend forecasting agency FranklinTill.



Other features include:

Deep behind the scenes of leading illustration projects, including Hannah Stouffer for Nike, Matt Taylor for Penguin and Jo Ratcliffe for Kenzo

Extended interview with prolific illustrator Von

The rise and rise of Scandinavia's illustration scene

Do we still need illustration agents?