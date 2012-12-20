Computer Arts Collection Volume 2 Part 1: Graphic Design

Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With over 200 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Volume two part one (Graphic Design) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by DesignStudio, in which the London studio produces a spectacular showcase event, from slick posters to sound-reactive motion graphics, including in-depth video diaries.

It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in graphic design, produced exclusively for CA Collection by leading creative consultancy FranklinTill.

Other features include: