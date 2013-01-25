Computer Arts Collection Volume 2 Part 2: Typography

Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With over 200 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Volume two part two (Typography) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by UK foundry HypeForType, walking through the entire creation process on an exclusive display font (available free to CA Collection readers), plus in-depth video diaries.

It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in typographic design, produced exclusively for CA Collection by leading creative consultancy FranklinTill.

Other features include: