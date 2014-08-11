Could stylish packaging like this boost a cassette tape revival?

The cassette takes inspiration from playing cards for a gorgeous package

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl and cassette releases has guaranteed a future for the discipline.

Album artwork has become more and more inventive over the years, as consumers crave something beautiful to go hand-in-hand with their favourite musical offerings. Here, designer Tuomas has taken inspiration from custom playing card designs for his latest project.

The cassette is placed inside a playing cards case, coming complete with a range of illustrated additions. The design of the case is a beautiful execution in typography and seamlessly ties in the cassette itself thanks to its clever use of colour.

