Computer Arts cover contest: top 30 entries revealed

Earlier this month, Computer Arts teamed up with our friends at D&AD New Blood to provide a unique opportunity to design the cover for our upcoming New Talent special, on sale at the end of July.

Based on criteria including creativity of concept, quality of execution and of course its suitability for use as a magazine cover, the team whittled the 150 entries down to a longlist of 30.

So without further ado, here they are:

Cambridge-based illustrator Abi Stevens graduated in 2011

Kingston University graduate Amelie Exton was shortlisted for an RSA Student Award in 2013

Exton also suggested a psychedelic animated version for the iPad edition

A recent graduate from the Faculty of Fine Arts at MSU Baroda in India, Arjun Makwana currently works at Ogilvy & Mather Mumbai

Ben Pickup is a third-year student at the University of Central Lancashire

Bridget E. Meyne is due to graduate from Falmouth University this year

Loughborough graduate Clare Dolan currently works as a junior designer and part-time freelance illustrator

London College of Communication graduate Claudine O'Sullivan is a London-based freelance illustrator

Eric Chow graduated from LCC in 2012, and is currently working at Southsea-based studio ilovedust

Holly Ovenden is studying graphic design at Shillington College

Submission from illustration student Johanna Tarkela

2013 Shillington College graduate Josh Clarke is now working as an in-house graphic designer at Maris Interiors

Freelance lettering artist, designer and illustrator Jun Hun Yap has a diploma in illustration and a degree in graphic design

Cape Town-based Katya Wagner graduated from Vega School of Brand Leadership in 2014

Lewis Bartlett is a Visual Communication student at Arts University Bournemouth

London-based illustrator Marija Tiurina graduated last year

Staffordshire graphic design graduate Mark Johnson is now working at the MNA in Wolverhampton

Having graduated from De Montfort University in 2012, Mat Roff is now a freelance illustrator based in Oxford

Michael Lester graduated from the University of Westminster in 2013

Freelance illustrator Milli-Jane taught herself Illustrator before enrolling on an Art Foundation course

Nahla Watfa is graduating this year from ACAD in Canada with a BDes in Graphic Design and Advertising

Toronto-based graphic design student Naila Medjidova graduated this year

A graduate from Grenadi School of Design in Melbourne, Neville Cassar is based in Malta

Originally from Liverpool, Nick Booton is now a freelance illustrator based in London

Hailing from Jakarta, Indonesia, Olivia Ariferiani graduated from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne in 2010

Paddy O'Hara is graduating from Falmouth University this year, having studied graphic design

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Paul Burkhart is a recent graphic design graduate from JCCC

Now freelance, Sam Rowe studied illustration at Plymouth University

Sasha Seraia will graduate from Plymouth College of Art in 2014

Brighton-based freelance illustrator Stephanie Lidbetter graduated from Northbrook College with a BA in Communication Design

Steph Morgan recently finished her graphic design degree at the University of Huddersfield

Fresh off the illustration course at Plymouth University: Tommy Parker

Shortlist revealed in two weeks!

Huge congratulations to all the talented young creatives who made the longlist, and thanks to everyone else who took the time to enter.

We'll be announcing the final 10 designs on Monday 7th July, so watch this space. Who would make your shortlist?