Create Organic 3D Ribbon Effects

Free-flowing ribbon effects have been given a fresh lease of life through ActionScript 3.0, enabling designers to create organic effects that react to user interaction and display as clear, crisp and bright colour ribbons.

Dozens of online and TV-based ad campaigns have been reintroducing these elements to sell everything from cars to PCs, so it's a trend on the rise and a skill worth having in your tool box.

In this tutorial I'll be showing you how to create these organic ribbon visuals using some of Flash Player 10's new drawing functions - but nothing we'll be doing will be Flash Player 10 specific. I've set up the parameters already, and we'll run through them, explaining what each does, so that you can use the files as a template for creating your own ribbon effects (and at the same time learn some of the new data types and the new improved drawing API in Flash Player 10).

Click here to download the support files (478KB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free