Create Unique Kaleidoscope Graphics

We use programs such as Photoshop and Illustrator to create graphically rich designs day in, day out.

We can, however, also look to Flash and ActionScript to produce unique designs that can be used for a wide range of projects, whether that's album artwork, posters, T-shirts or iPhone wallpapers.

In this tutorial, I'll show you how to build a drawing tool that drops random graphical items from your library onto the stage, scales and rotates them to random values and colours them randomly from a specified colour range. We will then use Adobe's PNG Encoder to save them out to your desktop. Before you begin the tutorial, save the support files to your desktop.

Click here to download the support files (185KB, updated 25-11-09)

Click here to download the tutorial for free