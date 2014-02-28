Day of the Dead comes to life with intricate paper art

Day of the Dead is beautifully created in paper art

Day of the Dead is a traitional Mexican holiday, where families gather to pray and remember friends and family members who have passed away. It's celebrated throughout the world with designs of almost any discipline created in its honour.

This incredible paper art series from Bulgarian based designer Tsvetislava Koleva, celebrates the Day of the Dead with intricate and colourful masks that quite frankly, took our breath away. Using a different colour palette for each offering, the series seamlessly comes together.

Koleva specialises in paper art creations that have included sculptures, typography and more but it seems the Day of the Dead is her biggest inspiration to date, with more than three designs. We say, keep them coming - there can never be too much of a good thing.

See more amazing work over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips and tools

The ultimate guide to logo design

Have you seen some inspiring paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!