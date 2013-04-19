The Design Studio Handbook: run a thriving creative business

You can’t beat the buzz that comes from running your own studio. It’s a tempting vision – being free to produce meaningful design for the clients you choose – and, at some stage, most designers have dreamed about breaking away to run their own show.

To be successful you’ll need to be able to balance the books, win new work and build long-lasting client relationships – all while continuing to produce top-class creative.

That’s where we come in. Whether you’re thinking about forming your own design business or you’re a seasoned studio owner looking to take your set-up to the next level, The Design Studio Handbook brings you everything you need to know to launch and run a successful studio.

You’ll find the print version of The Design Studio Handbook here, and the digital edition on Apple Newsstand (UK edition or US edition).

Read on for a glimpse of what's inside...

Computer Arts Presents: The Design Studio Handbook

1. Launch your studio

The secret to launching a successful studio lies in detailed planning. From who to go into business with and how to craft a solid business plan, to paperwork, funding options, finding the right studio space and much more, this chapter bring you everything you need to know to get your studio off the ground.

Spread from chapter one, Launch your studio

2. Money matters

Business-savvy studios get ahead. This chapter delivers expert advice for setting your rates, controlling cash flow, balancing the books and forecasting your finances, plus how to choose the right accountant.

Spread from chapter two, Money matters

3. Be more efficient

Time is money, so boost your bottom line with our essential advice for planning and managing your projects, and increasing your efficiency. Your bank balance and sanity will thank you.

4. Win new work

Your definitive guide to attracting new work, from top tips on where to look and how to make every new opportunity count to pitching, self-promo and mastering the design press.

5. Dealing with clients

How to create perfect client partnerships, plus tips for nurturing loyalty, how to spot troublesome clients and when to wield the axe.

6. Build the perfect team

Master the dark art of staffing with our pro advice for team building and smart management. Also: interview tips, employment law uncovered and why you need a studio manager.

Spread from chapter six, Build the perfect studio

7. Studio life

Make sure your studio produces boundary-breaking creative by creating the right atmosphere. This chapter lifts the veil on how to create a brilliant studio culture.

Spread from chapter seven, Studio life

8. Essential resources

All the information, advice and support you need to ensure studio success.

