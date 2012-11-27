Topics

DesignStudio's Olympic Games prints

By () Graphic design  

The creative agency is raising money for children's charity Access Sport by selling stylish Olympic prints

Looking at the cold, windy, flood-hit picture the UK paints in November, this summer's Olympics seem like a lifetime ago. But this trio of prints from London-based creative agency DesignStudio serve as a simple, elegant reminder of the 2012 Games. And raise money for charity in the process.

Gold Silver Bronze – World, as the title suggests, maps every medal won at the games – that's 962 medals given out to 85 different countries, in case you were wondering.

Team GB finished with 65 medals – 29 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze – which is represented below in Gold Silver Bronze – Great Britain.

Gold Silver Bronze - Great Britain, Screen Print

There's also a foiled print edition of Gold Silver Bronze – Great Britain:

Gold Silver Bronze - Great Britain, Foiled Print

Prints cost £50-100, with all proceeds going to Access Sport, a UK charity founded in 2004 to give more children – particularly in disadvantaged areas – access to local sport.

