DesignStudio's Olympic Games prints

Looking at the cold, windy, flood-hit picture the UK paints in November, this summer's Olympics seem like a lifetime ago. But this trio of prints from London-based creative agency DesignStudio serve as a simple, elegant reminder of the 2012 Games. And raise money for charity in the process.

Gold Silver Bronze – World, as the title suggests, maps every medal won at the games – that's 962 medals given out to 85 different countries, in case you were wondering.

Team GB finished with 65 medals – 29 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze – which is represented below in Gold Silver Bronze – Great Britain.

Gold Silver Bronze - Great Britain, Screen Print

There's also a foiled print edition of Gold Silver Bronze – Great Britain:

Gold Silver Bronze - Great Britain, Foiled Print

Prints cost £50-100, with all proceeds going to Access Sport, a UK charity founded in 2004 to give more children – particularly in disadvantaged areas – access to local sport.