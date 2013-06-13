Don’t miss: The Portfolio Handbook

Your design portfolio is your creative calling card: craft it cleverly and it could catapult your career to the next level. But what should you include? What should you leave out? And how can you ensure more of the right people see your work?

Computer Arts Presents: The Portfolio Handbook

Inside The Portfolio Handbook...

1. Golden rules

Chapter one delivers portfolio strategy – the golden rules you need to know to compile the perfect design portfolio every time, whether your folio is digital or physical.

2. Effective digital folios

Work your digital portfolio harder and stand out online with the expert advice found in chapter two, including: a UX masterclass, how to make an impression on the move and exclusive insight from Behance’s head community manager Sarah Rapp, who reveals how to make a splash on the portfolio platform.

3. Impress in print

Computer Arts' indispensable guide to producing your print portfolio, whatever your budget; and ilovedust’s Johnny Winslade divulges what the boutique studio looks for in print portfolios.

4. Craft a killer showreel

Professional advice for crafting a killer showreel, with top tips from Framestore’s Anna Swift for how to impress your dream studio.

5. Student advice

Stand out from the ocean of other graduates with a smashing first portfolio – this chapter brings you everything you need to know to transform all those hours of study into employment.

6. Get your work seen

From increasing your visibility online to making sure your design portfolio is seen by the right people and receives the attention it deserves, chapter six is packed full of pro advice for promoting your work.

7. Present your portfolio

How to pull off the perfect presentation: nail every interview with the pro tips and tricks found inside chapter sven. Plus: Pentagram's Angus Hylan reveals how to grab his attention – in a good way – during an interview.

8. Essential resources

All the books and online resources you need to ensure your design portfolio stands out from the rest, and a handy list of recruitment websites to keep an eye on.

