Download 7 inspiring game artworks for free

You can download all 7 artworks for absolutely nothing

Video games have been a draw for all manner of creative talent beyond the gaming experience - whether it's the cover artwork, the trailers or simply the best designs in gaming, what is a thumb workout for some is an opportunity to express their creativity for others.

Xbox have decided to celebrate game design with an exhibition of artwork celebrating their rich catalogue of genre-defining titles. "We commissioned several game-loving artists to create seven pieces of original art. It’s a gift from the fans for the fans," they explain.

You can download each image and share them with your game-loving friends for free. You also have the opportunity to win the only printed copy of each of these exclusive framed works of art. Video games are once again proving to be one of the most inspiring mediums out there.

Download these images over on the official XBox website.

Liked this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you come across any inspiring illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!