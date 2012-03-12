Essential print tips for designers

The Print Handbook (2nd edition) has been redesigned and expanded with new sections and more information than before - making it 50 percent bigger than the previous edition.

Its aimed as a guide to those times "when you're not quite sure what something will look like when it's printed," say creators, The Media Collective. "Full of examples, it makes the mistakes so you don't have to."

Printed with five colours on gloss, silk paper and uncoated paper, The Print Handbook (2nd edition) also features a foiled 300gsm front cover in Tangerine Keaycolour - which echoes Pantone's 2012 colour of the year, Tangerine Tango.

Print Handbook (2nd edition): hot topics

The printing techniques and processes covered in this year's Print Handbook include:

File type comparisons

DPI comparisons

CYMK colour chart

Paper sizes chart

Length conversion chart

binding examples

Colour profile examples

CMYK and Pantone comparisons

A printing process diagram

...and much, much more.

The Print Handbook is available for £5 from The Print Handbook Store. Post and packing varies from £1.50 in the UK to £2.50 in Europe and £3 everywhere else.