Every now and then Rafal Rozendaal comes up with something that I can happily leave running in a browser for hours. I've mentioned another of his pieces, From the Dark Past, before, and here's his latest.



Falling Falling is one of 11 pieces commissioned by French TV show l'Oeil de Links to commemorate 9/11. Coded by Reinier Feijen with sound by Gloumouth1, it's a simple mix of animation, colour cycling and clever audio that gives the impression of non-stop falling.



The audio? It's a Shepard-Risset glissando, a brilliant sound trick that creates the illusion of a constantly falling pitch that never actually gets any lower.