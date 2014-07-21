Famous helmets given a geometric twist in this stunning project

The entire Helmetica range are available to download as wallpapers

Justin Maller is founder and creative director of modern art collective Depthcore. His career has seen him create print ads for many top clients, including Nike, ESPN and Ministry of Sound. He recently completed his 'a drawing a day' challenge that saw his beautiful imagery come to life in Facets. Here, he takes geometric patterns to the next level – helmet level.

'Helmetica' is a new series that focuses on some of the most famous helmets in history. Featuring Darth Vader, Daft Punk, Iron Man and more, Maller's iconic gemetric style works wonderfully throughout. His ability to perfect colour palettes and backgrounds is what makes this series a beautiful feat.

Created as wallpapers, you'll be able to download each and every one to brighten up your desktop. Take a look at some of our favourites below and be sure to check out his website to see the full range.

