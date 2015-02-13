Font of the day: Perfograma

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Perfograma by Asen Petrov

Today's font of choice, Perfograma was created by designer Asen Petrov. He comments on Fontfabric: "The font is inspired by computing machines IBM Harvard – Mark 1, an electro-mechanical computer read its instructions from a 24-channel punched paper tape and executed the current instruction and then read in the next one. It had no conditional branch instruction. The original concept was presented to IBM by Howard Aiken in November 1937."

Perfograma is available to download for free over on Fontfabric.

