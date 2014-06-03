This free book will help you conquer wireframing

With over 6,000 downloads in its first week, this free book is a must-have!

Sometimes, even the best wireframing tools out there might not match what you'd like to achieve. Making the process of creating an app or website fundamentally easier, wireframing visually strips the product down and allows all involved - including your client - to focus purely on functions and user interactivity.

If you're just getting started with wireframing, then 'The Guide to Wireframing' is your new best friend. The book is a complete companion to wireframing, guiding you through theory and practice of creating winning designs across every stage in the product development process - from concept to launch.

You'll understand how to use wireframing, with UI design patterns explained simply and thoroughly as well as a whole host of pattern and template libraries. With 6,000 downloads in its first week, 'The Guide to Wireframing' is a must-have for any designer.

