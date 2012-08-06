Get inspired with Creative Bloq’s Design Spring

Hello! Remember the Inspiration gallery? I used to run it as a pretty regular thing round these parts, until a couple of months ago when I moved across the office to become Creative Bloq’s network editor. That was the end of the gallery (although you can still find it if you know where to look), but you can’t keep a good idea down.



And that’s how come we’ve just launched Design Spring. It’s a free iPad app built to showcase excellent design, and I’m really pleased with it. Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or if you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you every day.

We’ve deliberately kept things nice and simple, concentrating on feeding you pictures accompanied by title, artist name and a link to their Twitter account or portfolio site, but we’ve plumbed in a few extra features just to be on the safe side, enabling you to select categories, mark images as favourites and, best of all, filter by colour. Looking for something green? Design Spring can sort you out.



It’s early days, but we already have work from the likes of Kerry Hyndman and Joo Oliveira, as well as gallery faves such as Mr Biscuit and Sebastian Andaur, and there’s much more to come. But I need more! A lot more! So if you fancy showing off your work in Design Spring, why not drop me a line with a link to your work so that you can join in the fun? You know it makes sense.

Need to know more? Head over to the App Store.