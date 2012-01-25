Got a great interactive design idea? Prove it!

The Wif Design Challenge gives teams of between 2-4 competitors just 24 hours to meet various challenges posed by digital society. The aim is to show how interactive design "can be a factor of economic, cultural and social innovation."

The Wif Design Challenge is open to teams of professional or student competitors with a top prize of €5,000 (£4,264) for each of the professional and student categories. Successful projects may also get backing to launch start up companies in Limousin, which is in southwest France.

To take part in the challenge, individual members of each team must register on the Wif Design Challenge website by Wednesday 14 March 2012. Entry is free.

Pre-selection and final

Competing teams will be challenged to come up with solutions on two different topics: the first taking place at the start of pre-selection on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 March; and the second at the Final in Limoges, Limousin, France on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 May 2012.

The Wif Design Challenge is part of the wider Wif 2012 Interactive Design International Festival, which is expected to be attended by interactive designers from all over the world.

Guest speakers at the event include Gillian Crampton Smith, founder of interactive design programmes at St. Martin's School of Art and the Royal College of Art. She is now a Research Affiliate at MIT.