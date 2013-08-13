Image of the day: #SaveWave by Poke

Poke has come up with a simple but effective way of raising awareness and generating funds for the RNLI.

Join #SaveWave using Facebook or Twitter and twice a week throughout the six-week campaign the latest RNLI rescue stories will automatically be sent out from your account.

The project hopes to reach one million people with its rescue stories, with the aim of attracting new volunteers and donors.

The RNLI survives almost entirely on voluntary donations. It requires a £140m for yearly running costs to carry out its life-saving work.

Find out more and sign up at savewave.rnli.org