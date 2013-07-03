Image of the day: Tape Mag by Ilya Naumof

Computer Arts: What is Tape Mag?

Ilya Naumoff: Tape Mag is a one-page poster or publication showcasing electronic music and the culture of the 1980's. I conceptualised a series of posters in order to promote an up and coming French electro band, the Tape. Each poster represents a specific aspect of the origins of electro culture in the eighties. TapeMags are simply online promos which can be sold as posters.

CA: What's the aim of the project?

IN: We're still in the very early stages of this project. For now I'm the only TapeMags designer. Eventually we'd like to invite other designers to participate in the project in order to further enrich the ideas. The biggest challenge is recreating the spirit of the music in order to interest people and potential collaborators in what we do.

CA: How did you get into design?

IN: I first thought it would be great to be a designer when I encountered a good friend from Level Design doing amazing things in Illustrator and Photoshop. It was he, too, who largely influenced my design tastes – specifically, a love of modernism and a clean and simple approach. I'm inspired by the amazing work of other designers, artists and musicians.

Check out more from Ilya Naumoff at ilyanaumoff.com

