Image of the day: We the People by Rachel Rusk

International art collective Intrinsic Nature has released the latest in its series of "experiments." The group consists of 60 designers and artists, working across numerous disciplines, who are "constantly striving to push the boundaries of artistic expression."

Intrinsic Nature Experiment 13 features 48 works of art – our image of the day coming from multi-disciplinary artist Rachel Rusk, from New Jersey, US. Rusk has been involved in the project since its seventh edition.

"I'm always trying to improve," Rusk says. "I guess this time, to get down to the details, I've been working on smoothing out my painting style – where my strokes used to be visible and blunt, I wanted to smooth them to create seamless and realistic shades and highlights.

"I'm very portrait-based. Most of my artwork is character design, so working on the details and perfecting my painting techniques are top priority."

Check out more from the Intrinsic Nature Experiment 13 on its website (designed by Tiny Web Team), Facebook and Twitter.

