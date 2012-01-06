Inspiration Gallery - 06 January

I've invented a new rule for the gallery! Nothing major; I've merely decreed that there'll be a maximum of ten pieces of work every day. That way I should build up a pool of things to feature, and hopefully I'll be less likely to come up against days when I don't have enough great stuff to work with. So, here's today's collection; want to be in Monday's? Of course you do, so send me things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Helmetgirl - Teddy Bear's Heart



Tomasz Zelmanski - deSkiDance Poster



Rocketpanda - Hotel Trip - via Sara



Nicolas Monin-Baroille - Pattern Work



Randall Church - One



My Poor Brain - Platform



The Found Collective - Sony Realtime Projection Mapping Tests



Andi Best - Untitled



Arthur Leonov - Artisic Serenity



Joo Oliveira - Mementos

