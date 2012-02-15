Inspiration Gallery - 15 February

I get quite a few talented designers submitting things regularly, but I don't want to keep on using the same people, no matter how good they are. So if you've been featured in the gallery recently, by all means submit more stuff but don't take it personally if I don't use it; I'm just trying to give someone else a chance. We cool? Ace! So send something in for tomorrow - via Twitter, or just click and paste.

Ryan Chapman - Cut & Run



BRDG - [BRDG007] PLMS_IV_D (SyncBody) - via Miguel Rato



Ben Tallon - Caulbearers, More Lie Deep EP



Cassanese Emilio - Union



Ecotricity - Collapsing Cooling Towers - via Andy Martin



Noah Schloss - Chaos



Ollie Munden - Gypsy, Owl, Snake - via Mr Booth



Visually - The American Beer Revival - via Sara



Mike Schofield - The Nature of Space and Time - via James Grover



Sa Agap - Fly Love