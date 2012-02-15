Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 15 February

Are you ready for another 10 superb pieces of design inspiration? Jim McCauley's here to unleash today's selection

I get quite a few talented designers submitting things regularly, but I don't want to keep on using the same people, no matter how good they are. So if you've been featured in the gallery recently, by all means submit more stuff but don't take it personally if I don't use it; I'm just trying to give someone else a chance. We cool? Ace! So send something in for tomorrow - via Twitter, or just click and paste.

Ryan Chapman - Cut & Run

BRDG - [BRDG007] PLMS_IV_D (SyncBody) - via Miguel Rato

Ben Tallon - Caulbearers, More Lie Deep EP

Cassanese Emilio - Union

Ecotricity - Collapsing Cooling Towers - via Andy Martin

Noah Schloss - Chaos

Ollie Munden - Gypsy, Owl, Snake

Visually - The American Beer Revival - via Sara

Mike Schofield - The Nature of Space and Time

Mike Schofield - The Nature of Space and Time - via James Grover

Sa Agap - Fly Love

