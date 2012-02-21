Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 21 February

By () Graphic design  

Our latest assortment of creative inspiration's ready for you. 10 hot pieces, carefully arranged by Jim McCauley

There's some great animation in today's gallery (not to mention elsewhere on the site - have you seen our piece about Nexus' stop-motion Chipotle ad?). Obviously you should watch all three of today's videos, but if you only have time for one then make it Omer Ben David's wonderful 'For The Remainder'. Mesmerising, sad and lovely. If you think you've seen something better, link me up for tomorrow - via Twitter, or just click and paste.

Ben Whitesell - The Dark Knight Rises

Ben Whitesell - The Dark Knight Rises

Marcelo Schultz - The Skull of Rock

Marcelo Schultz - The Skull of Rock

Omar Ben David - For The Remainder

Kevin Minnis - Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Kevin Minnis - Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Yuko Nishimura - Organic

Yuko Nishimura - Organic - via Marva Tzalach

Josh Fletcher - Time to Make Your Money Grow

Toby Whitebread - Lee 'Scratch' Perry poster

Toby Whitebread - Lee 'Scratch' Perry poster

Jim Vickers - Four Seasons

Jim Vickers - Four Seasons - via Peter Mason

Yaniv Fridman - To Do List - via Miguel Rato

Duarte Pires - Belly

Duarte Pires - Belly

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles