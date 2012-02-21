Inspiration Gallery - 21 February

There's some great animation in today's gallery (not to mention elsewhere on the site - have you seen our piece about Nexus' stop-motion Chipotle ad?). Obviously you should watch all three of today's videos, but if you only have time for one then make it Omer Ben David's wonderful 'For The Remainder'. Mesmerising, sad and lovely. If you think you've seen something better, link me up for tomorrow - via Twitter, or just click and paste.

Ben Whitesell - The Dark Knight Rises



Marcelo Schultz - The Skull of Rock



Omar Ben David - For The Remainder



Kevin Minnis - Astronomy Photographer of the Year



Yuko Nishimura - Organic - via Marva Tzalach



Josh Fletcher - Time to Make Your Money Grow



Toby Whitebread - Lee 'Scratch' Perry poster



Jim Vickers - Four Seasons - via Peter Mason



Yaniv Fridman - To Do List - via Miguel Rato



Duarte Pires - Belly