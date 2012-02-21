Inspiration Gallery - 21 February

There's some great animation in today's gallery (not to mention elsewhere on the site - have you seen our piece about Nexus' stop-motion Chipotle ad?). Obviously you should watch all three of today's videos, but if you only have time for one then make it Omer Ben David's wonderful 'For The Remainder'. Mesmerising, sad and lovely. If you think you've seen something better, link me up for tomorrow - via Twitter, or just click and paste.
Ben Whitesell - The Dark Knight Rises
Marcelo Schultz - The Skull of Rock
Omar Ben David - For The Remainder
Kevin Minnis - Astronomy Photographer of the Year
Yuko Nishimura - Organic - via Marva Tzalach
Josh Fletcher - Time to Make Your Money Grow
Toby Whitebread - Lee 'Scratch' Perry poster
Jim Vickers - Four Seasons - via Peter Mason
Yaniv Fridman - To Do List - via Miguel Rato