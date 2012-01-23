Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 23 January

Kicking off another week of design inspiration, here's Jim McCauley with today's ten pieces of delight

I've no idea what the image up there (and again further down, from Kit Lane) is all about, but it's definitely a bit different and I'm glad that it's out there. It's also nice that Sara, a regular submitter of video, bit the bullet and submitted some of her own work. I'm always on the lookout for things for the gallery (and I particularly like to use work from people who haven't been in the gallery before), so why not submit something? That's right! Via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Andrew Edwards - Wall Graphic

Lou Pimentel - Ghost Girl to the Second Power

Sara - Old Dim Light

Bastardgraphics - The Chemistry

fFurious - Year of the Dragon

Aaron Miller - Ice Cream Puffin

Steven Marsden - Death From Above 1979

Ben Powell - I Am Who I Am Because Of Everyone

Kit Lane - Untitled

We Are Draft - Not In Collection 2011 Poster Series

