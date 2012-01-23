Inspiration Gallery - 23 January

I've no idea what the image up there (and again further down, from Kit Lane) is all about, but it's definitely a bit different and I'm glad that it's out there. It's also nice that Sara, a regular submitter of video, bit the bullet and submitted some of her own work. I'm always on the lookout for things for the gallery (and I particularly like to use work from people who haven't been in the gallery before), so why not submit something? That's right! Via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Andrew Edwards - Wall Graphic



Lou Pimentel - Ghost Girl to the Second Power - via Mister Quiche



Sara - Old Dim Light



Bastardgraphics - The Chemistry



fFurious - Year of the Dragon - via Bunny Wabbit



Aaron Miller - Ice Cream Puffin



Steven Marsden - Death From Above 1979



Ben Powell - I Am Who I Am Because Of Everyone



Kit Lane - Untitled

We Are Draft - Not In Collection 2011 Poster Series