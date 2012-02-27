Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 27 February

It's time for another 10 pieces of top quality design, as chosen by Jim McCauley

Some days I find myself tweaking the gallery's running order over and over until it feels right to me, while on other days I find it works just fine in the order I've pulled things out of our Twitter favourites stream where I stash suggestions before making a final selection. Today's gallery seems right first time, which is a bit of a relief since, what with all today's Adobe stuff going on, I'm running just a bit late. Got something for tomorrow? Tweet me a link!

Juan Molinet - Fake Vintage Japanese Ad Characters

Juan Molinet - Fake Vintage Japanese Ad Characters - via Ben O'Brien

Jack Daly - Arrived

Jack Daly - Arrived - via Craig McLachlan

Erez Horovitz - Love Is Making Its Way Back Home - via Sara

Herbert Loureiro - Magia

Herbert Loureiro - Magia

Andrew Footit - Typography Works 2012

Andrew Footit - Typography Works 2012

Boon Hoe Low - Wamssler Grand Royale

Boon Hoe Low - Wamssler Grand Royale - via Jack Walden

Steven Bonner - Muirside

Steven Bonner - Muirside

Cristiana Couceiro - Macmillan

Cristiana Couceiro - Macmillan - via Googly Gooeys

Si Scott - Bold As Love

Si Scott - Bold As Love - via Matt McKinney

Ben Anslow - Flatland

Ben Anslow - Flatland - via Mathew Lucas

