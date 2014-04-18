Interactive exhibition of art inspired by top HBO shows

Viewers can access extra content at the exhibition with the web app

HBO are known for their gripping dramas, hilarious comedies and thought-provoking series such as Game of Thrones, True Detective, The Sopranos, The Wire, and Girls. Whilst you're gripped to your screens, these artists have found inspirations from the characters and environments of those ever-popular shows to create an interactive installation in Israel's biggest shopping centre.

"We turned it into a huge art gallery, with some of the works reaching a billboard size of 27 meters," D/Tales Daniel Barak explains. "The exhibition has an interactive side which consists of a mobile web app that provides content about the artists and HBO series when you look at the work with your smartphone.

"Users can also see a map of the exhibition and receive their favorite work from the exhibition in the form of a poster." The range of styles and executions is wholly inspirational. We'd certainly love a poster or two from this exhibition!

For more information on the installation visit the D/Tales website.

