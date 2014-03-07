Intricate patterns inspired by the beauty of South Asia

Soofiya's brilliant Breaking Bad inspired pattern

As a creative, you can be inspired by just about anything around you. For designer Soofiya Chaudry, she was inspired by the culture and beauty of the South Asia area for her latest project. Creating intricate patterns and bold colours, it's a series we've fallen in love with.

"Each piece is hand illustrated, which can take up to months to

complete from sketching to drawing to colouring it all in. The

detailed patterns take inspiration from traditional henna art, South

Asian fabrics and even my mum's wardrobe," explains Chaudry.

"The series is called 'Gajrela' after a sweet dish associated with

India and Pakistan; like most South Asian sweets it has a really vivid

colour to it. All the colours for the illustrations are derived from

sweets like 'barfi' and 'kufli' which provide a beautifully vibrant

colour palette."

See more beautiful work on Soofiya Chaudry's website.

