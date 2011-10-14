Introducing Computer Arts Collection

We're very excited to announce a brand new title in the Computer Arts stable. Packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry, Computer Arts Collection is the definitive guide to the six core topics of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Issue one (Graphic Design) hits UK newsstands on 8th December. Cover art for illustrative purposes.

With 224 stunning pages every eight weeks, it's the perfect addition to any studio's or freelancer's bookshelf. There's plenty of beautiful imagery to soak up, but there's substance as well as style - this is much more than just a coffee table book.

At the core is a groundbreaking 48-page special project, guest-edited by a different world-renowned design studio every issue, which details their creative process from initial idea, through development and into production - including 45 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes video sharing their secrets.

It also includes an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends, extended interviews with iconic designers and industry decision-makers, and an indispensable talent directory to set up your next creative collaboration.

You can pre-order the whole six-part set now - and get in there before 7th November if you want to receive the first issue (graphic design). Any questions about the new title, drop us a comment below!