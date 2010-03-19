Isometric vector art made easy

With today's nostalgia for all things retro, pixels are making a comeback.

The German illustration trio eBoy has single-handedly carved a new medium pixel by pixel, and has produced work for some of the world's biggest brands.

Isometric drawings have since become popular with a lot of artists and designers. In this tutorial I will show you some techniques for producing a vector artwork using geometric shapes and some in-depth features of Illustrator. The techniques aren't particularly hard but, when combined with characters, they bring a new dimension to flat imagery. I'll also show you a few quick techniques for adding finishing touches to the artwork. You will find some helpful images in the support files to get you started, including my sketches and some additional elements.

Click here to download the support files (1MB)