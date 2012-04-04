Issue 200 - exclusive free font!

During the design process of issue 200's cover, CA designer Becca Allen designed Deux Cents - a handset custom font to be used as the main headline and in the accompanying cover feature.

We thought we'd bring it to you for free - to use wherever and whenever you like. Just download it from here. It's an Adobe Illustrator document, compatible with CS3 and higher.

And don't forget, if you haven't already got your copy of Computer Arts issue 200, you can pick it up here. It goes on general sale in the UK from April 5th.

