5 secret typefaces every designer should know

Computer Arts issue 242 is a typography special - and it's on sale now

Computer Arts issue 242 is on sale today – and it's a typographic treat. First up, Adrian Shaughnessy explores the state of contemporary typography, in this month's special report.

He asks whether the future is crisp, clean and governed by traditional rules, or a no-holds-barred playground for creative experimentation, and reveals five essential typefaces that every designer should know.

Plus: craft custom typography – find out how to turn heads with striking hand-painted signage for a show window display – and go behind the scenes on LA-based lingerie brand POM POM's vibrant rebrand.

Introducing the winners of Computer Arts' inaugural Unsung Heroes awards

Also, discover the winners of Computer Arts inaugural Unsung Heroes awards. From the designer who pulled in a global account off the back of a uni friendship, to the account director who pitched successfully after two overnight flights, no shower and no coffee – these are the people who keep the industry's studios running, and they're celebrated inside issue 242.

And in an exclusive branding masterclass, Turner Duckworth reveals how the firm reinvented Burger King; while Pearlfisher's Brandi Parker walks through how to artwork a complex packaging design for Bud Light.

Also inside Computer Arts issue 242

Behind the scenes on LA-based lingerie brand POM POM's vibrant rebrand